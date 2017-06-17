A shining success

The sun was shining, the food was cooking, kids were laughing and thousands of people made the most of the 23rd annual Sunshine Festival.

The Downtown Vernon Association event featured numerous activities for kids such as face painting, free bouncy castles, games and more. Adults had a chance to relax at the beer garden and there was live entertainment throughout the day at two stages.

The Valley First Main Stage will featured numerous musical acts while the Kalavida Surf Shop Arts & Entertainment Stage featured everything from dance groups to individual acts.



