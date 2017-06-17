Serious injuries in crash

Photo: Contributed An air ambulance had to be called in following a serious accident near Armstrong Friday afternoon.

An air ambulance had to be called in following a serious accident near Armstrong Friday afternoon.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Highway 97A and the south end of Powerhouse Road just before 4 p.m.

“The gentleman on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries,” said Cummings. “The driver of the car was not injured.”

The name and age of the motorcyclist have not been made public.

The accident closed the highway for some time, backing up traffic in both directions.