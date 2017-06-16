Look! Up in the sky

People will be jumping out of planes to take part in the Vernon Canada 150 celebrations – literally.

Okanagan Skydive will be celebrating the landmark occasion with one of the biggest skydive events around.

The Great Canadian Freefall Festival vol. 4 takes place between June 29 and July 3 and Bret Chalmers said jumpers from around the world are expected to attend.

The event will include tandem jumps, wing suits and, of course, lots of skydiving.

“Okanagan Skydivers are planning to attempt to build a 12-person "150" formation. We will be making two or three attempts in the evening of Canada Day right over Kin Beach, just prior to the fireworks show,” said Chalmers. “This is how we celebrate Canada's birthday.”

“Anyone can participate and come in and do a tandem. It gives them exposure to a really great sport.”

Chalmers said all of the jumpers are experienced skydivers from Canada, the U.S. and even as far away as Europe and New Zealand.

“It's' just a fun event. The views in Vernon are a huge attraction. They are some of the best in the world,” he said.

People will be able to watch the jumpers exit the back of the plane and 'fly' to the ground, and they can even stop by Okanagan Skydive on Tronson Road to meet some of the jumpers.

“We want people to see and be a part of this event because it is a experience of a lifetime,” said Chalmers. “If you are going to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday what better way to do it then to freefall out of an aircraft and one of the biggest events.”