Let the sun shine

Here comes the sun.

The 23rd annual Downtown Vernon Association Sunshine Festival takes place Saturday and it is expected to draw thousands of people to the city centre.

Hailey Rilkoff, with the DVA, said the festival will have something for everyone.

There will be numerous activities for the kids such as face painting, free bouncy castles, games and more. Adults can take a break at the beer garden and there will be live entertainment throughout the day at two stages.

The Valley First Main Stage will feature numerous musical acts while the Kalavida Surf Shop Arts & Entertainment Stage features everything from dance groups to individual acts.

And, of course, there is plenty of food and sidewalk sales to keep people busy.

The weather is expected to be warm and sunny on Saturday and Rilkoff said there could be up to 20,000 taking in the festivities.

“It's a great feeling when you come downtown; there is so much energy,” said Rilkoff, adding there is free parking and free transit during the event.