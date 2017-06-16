43096
42945

Vernon  

Let the sun shine

- | Story: 199667

Here comes the sun.

The 23rd annual Downtown Vernon Association Sunshine Festival takes place Saturday and it is expected to draw thousands of people to the city centre.

Hailey Rilkoff, with the DVA, said the festival will have something for everyone.

There will be numerous activities for the kids such as face painting, free bouncy castles, games and more. Adults can take a break at the beer garden and there will be live entertainment throughout the day at two stages.

The Valley First Main Stage will feature numerous musical acts while the Kalavida Surf Shop Arts & Entertainment Stage features everything from dance groups to individual acts.

And, of course, there is plenty of food and sidewalk sales to keep people busy.

The weather is expected to be warm and sunny on Saturday and Rilkoff said there could be up to 20,000 taking in the festivities.

“It's a great feeling when you come downtown; there is so much energy,” said Rilkoff, adding there is free parking and free transit during the event.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3025530
Investor Alert - Fully Furnished TH
$418,900
more details
42025


Send us your News Tips!


40946


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


40946


Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon panhandle the NYC subway in disguise

Must Watch
Hannah Montana: The New York years.
Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit
Music
Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big...
James Hillier’s astonishing save at Ballagarey Corner, Isle of Man TT
Must Watch
This is a massive motorcycle race held every year in the Isle of...
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017
Galleries
All aboard this weeks best fails!
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
But…HOW!?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43262
39499