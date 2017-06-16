Shooter to be sentenced

Photo: Contributed Jacob Lowes is to be sentenced in Supreme Court today for a gunfight in Polson Park.

A man found guilty for his part in a shootout at a local park should find out Friday how much time he will spend behind bars.

Jacob Lowes is to be sentenced in a B.C. Supreme courtroom in Vernon after being found guilty earlier this year of several firearms-related offences in regards to a shoot out at Polson Park almost three years ago.

On April 12, Lowes was convicted of a number of charges connected to the shootout, but not guilty of attempted murder, the most serious charge against him.

In August, 2014 Lowes was involved in a gunfight at the park following an altercation that began at the now-closed Green Valley Motel.

Although none of the eyewitnesses could identify Lowes specifically, they did describe the clothes he was wearing, prompting B.C. Supreme Court Justice Peter Rogers to have no doubt Lowes fired a Colt .45 handgun three times at another suspect in the case.

The judge found Lowes not guilty of attempted murder because he was not convinced Lowes was aiming at the other man with the intent of killing him.

Last week, all charges against Robin Rochemont were thrown out in relation to the incident.

Rochemont was one of three men arrested by police following the gunfight that sparked a manhunt through part of the Okanagan. He was then charged with discharging a prohibited or restricted firearm with intent to wound, carrying a concealed weapon and other firearms charges.