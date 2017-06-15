Turbidity back to normal

Photo: Contributed

Turbidity levels in Kalamalka Lake are back to normal.

As a result, Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers are back on water from Kal Lake.

The Kalamalka pump station was shut down on May 15, due to high turbidity in the lake. The turbidity levels have returned to normal and GVW can now return to the water supply.

Customers on the Kalamalka Lake supply may notice a change in water quality such as an increase in hardness. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or go to www.rdno.ca.