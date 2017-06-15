42877

Vernon  

Turbidity back to normal

- | Story: 199620

Turbidity levels in Kalamalka Lake are back to normal.

As a result, Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers are back on water from Kal Lake.

The Kalamalka pump station was shut down on May 15, due to high turbidity in the lake. The turbidity levels have returned to normal and GVW can now return to the water supply.

Customers on the Kalamalka Lake supply may notice a change in water quality such as an increase in hardness. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or go to www.rdno.ca.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

42520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2965468
975 academy way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


42166


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


39831


Animals who don’t care for the rules

Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that you’re free to do anything.
Animals who don’t care for the rules (2)
Galleries
“What are you gonna do about it?” — These...
Guys go fishing with a huge magnet, find two stolen safes
Must Watch
The “WW2 Wendal boys” made some amazing finds...
Mariah Carey: ‘Las Vegas brings my family together’
Music
Mariah Carey has credited playing shows in Las Vegas with helping...
Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time
Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653