Ecosploitation at Caetani

Photo: Caetani Cultural Centre Artist Eric Button, right, with Janice Buick of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

An artist whose latest work focuses on man's ecological footprint will be holding an exhibition and talk at the Caetani Centre next week.

Vancouver artist Eric Button has spent the last two months in Vernon exploring the area, doing research and creating narrative drawings that depict both the small and large-scale impacts humans have on the environment.

“The imagery draws on a wide range of influences ranging from the idyllic nature paintings of Allan Brooks and Robert Bateman, to the extravagant film posters of exploitation cinema," reads a press release. "All the drawings were meticulously drawn with a ballpoint pen, a tool that was chosen for its ubiquity and association with everyday human affairs.

“The artist hopes that by commenting on the danger posed by climate change and other human-caused ecological impacts, that he will draw attention to the inability of people and governments to take these issues seriously.”

Called 'Ecosploitation', the exhibition and opening receptionâ€¨ take place Wednesday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Caetani Centre Studio Gallery, 3401 Pleasant Valley Road. The artist's talk will begin at 7 p.m.

Button holds a Bachelor of Fine Art with a major in illustration from Emily Carr University of Art + Design. Nature and Canadian culture are common themes in his work, which he says he explores with a sense of humour and a touch of cynicism.