Concern for missing man

Photo: RCMP Kevin Michael Langan was last seen June 8.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Lake Country resident.

Kevin Michael Langan was last seen June 8 and reported missing to the Lake Country RCMP on June 11.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Kevin is known to frequently use public transit, therefore police believe he is either in Kelowna or Lake Country.”

Since Langan’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however he remains missing.

“Police are very concerned for Kevin’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said O’Donaghey.

Langan is described as Caucasian, 37 years old, 5'10”, 181 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Langan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.netor by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.