41299
42945

Vernon  

Cops patrol flood zone

- | Story: 199586

The RCMP have increased patrols in flood-hit areas along the north end of Okanagan Lake, according to an Okanagan Indian Band release on its Facebook page.

More than 200 homes, both permanent and seasonal, are on an evacuation order.

“The RCMP have increased their patrols on the road and lakeside, additional lakeside patrols planned over the next few days,” stated the release.

While the band has not explained the increase in patrols, a resident on the Louis Estates told Castanet earlier this week unknown people had been seen in the area at night.

Following reports to the band, security grew much tighter.

A security company hired by the band is providing stationary and roving patrols. A number of guards are on site 24 hours a day.

Emergency operations officials and the RCMP will be meeting with residents today at Head of the Lake hall at 6:30 p.m.

The band is also making plans on how to safely dispose of sandbags once the flooding crisis is over.

Residents have been asked not to dispose of the sand in the lake or on OKIB lands.

“Sandbags are the first line of defence in flood protection and yet those sandbags can quickly become a nuisance. Use caution when reusing sand that came into contact with flood waters. Sand that may not look or smell any different may still have come in contact with fecal coliform or other bacteria,” said the band's release.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3027783
5887 OLD VERNON RD
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,299,888
more details
39181


Send us your News Tips!


42448


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


42711


Animals who don’t care for the rules

Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that you’re free to do anything.
Animals who don’t care for the rules (2)
Galleries
“What are you gonna do about it?” — These...
Guys go fishing with a huge magnet, find two stolen safes
Must Watch
The “WW2 Wendal boys” made some amazing finds...
Mariah Carey: ‘Las Vegas brings my family together’
Music
Mariah Carey has credited playing shows in Las Vegas with helping...
Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time
Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465