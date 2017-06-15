Cops patrol flood zone

Photo: Cindy Brassard This photo shows the extent of flooding on part of the Louis Estates on OKIB land.

The RCMP have increased patrols in flood-hit areas along the north end of Okanagan Lake, according to an Okanagan Indian Band release on its Facebook page.

More than 200 homes, both permanent and seasonal, are on an evacuation order.

“The RCMP have increased their patrols on the road and lakeside, additional lakeside patrols planned over the next few days,” stated the release.

While the band has not explained the increase in patrols, a resident on the Louis Estates told Castanet earlier this week unknown people had been seen in the area at night.

Following reports to the band, security grew much tighter.

A security company hired by the band is providing stationary and roving patrols. A number of guards are on site 24 hours a day.

Emergency operations officials and the RCMP will be meeting with residents today at Head of the Lake hall at 6:30 p.m.

The band is also making plans on how to safely dispose of sandbags once the flooding crisis is over.

Residents have been asked not to dispose of the sand in the lake or on OKIB lands.

“Sandbags are the first line of defence in flood protection and yet those sandbags can quickly become a nuisance. Use caution when reusing sand that came into contact with flood waters. Sand that may not look or smell any different may still have come in contact with fecal coliform or other bacteria,” said the band's release.