Winds along shoreline

Photo: Cindy Brassard City of Vernon warns winds could batter shoreline on Thursday afternoon.

The City of Vernon is warning rain and heavy winds may increase the likelihood of flooding along Okanagan Lake this afternoon and into Friday, with the risk highest along shores exposed to the south.

The city's warning follows an Environment Canada forecast of wind gusts of up to 60 km per hour likely to start Thursday afternoon and a 60 percent probability of rain showers.

An evacuation alert for residents on both sides of Lakeshore Road (from 2548 to 2688 Lakeshore Road) and 6999 Cummins Road is still in effect until further notice.

The city and Okanagan Indian Band have taken temporary flood protection measures to protect strategic locations along Lakeshore Road.

The city's public lake access sites along Okanagan Lake remain open with the exception of Lakeshore Road.

Homeowners are reminded that they are responsible for ensuring their homes are protected during an emergency event.

Sandbags and sand for emergency flooding can be picked up at the following locations: