Prelim in arson case

Photo: Paul Cousins This file photo shows the Kin Race Track grandstand burning.

A man charged in connection with a series of arsons in the Vernon area in 2014 is expected to be in court Monday for the start of a four-day preliminary inquiry.

William Munton, 55, is facing 19 charges of arson in connection with fires targeting dumpsters, vehicles, boats and structures that were set between May and November of 2014.

One of the charges against him is in connection with a large blaze at Kin Race Track that burned down the grandstand on July 9, 2014.

The preliminary inquiry was requested by the defence and will lay out evidence in the case.

It will be up to the judge to decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Munton has already chosen to be tried by a judge and jury.

In a separate matter, the Vernon man has been ordered to stand trial in supreme court on child pornography charges.

That trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25 at the Vernon law courts, according to a spokesperson with the Criminal Justice Branch.

A judge has imposed a ban on publication of details.