42598
41630

Vernon  

Prelim in arson case

- | Story: 199567

A man charged in connection with a series of arsons in the Vernon area in 2014 is expected to be in court Monday for the start of a four-day preliminary inquiry.

William Munton, 55, is facing 19 charges of arson in connection with fires targeting dumpsters, vehicles, boats and structures that were set between May and November of 2014.

One of the charges against him is in connection with a large blaze at Kin Race Track that burned down the grandstand on July 9, 2014.

The preliminary inquiry was requested by the defence and will lay out evidence in the case.

It will be up to the judge to decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Munton has already chosen to be tried by a judge and jury.

In a separate matter, the Vernon man has been ordered to stand trial in supreme court on child pornography charges.

That trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25 at the Vernon law courts, according to a spokesperson with the Criminal Justice Branch.

A judge has imposed a ban on publication of details. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3090038
304-3175 De Montreuil Crt
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$274,900
more details
43275


Send us your News Tips!


39831


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Joey
Joey Vernon SPCA >


40946


Daily Dose – June 19, 2017

Daily Dose
Get pumped for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Always worth it.
Tom Hardy launches fundraising campaign for Grenfell Tower blaze victims
Showbiz
Tom Hardy has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of...
Rally car hits camera drone that got too close to the action
Must Watch
Amazingly, the drone stayed airborne.
Jamie Foxx ‘begrudgingly’ lent vocals to Kanye West’s Slow Jamz
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx "begrudgingly" lent his vocals to Kanye...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42800