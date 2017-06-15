42377
Cops issue positive tickets

Vernon RCMP officers will have eyes out for children and youth who are wearing their bike helmets, walking their bikes across cross walks, have proper reflectors and lights and are riding with courtesy to pedestrians and motor vehicle traffic.

Those spotted will be issued a ticket, but in those cases it will mean a free ice cream cone or frosty treat from one of the participating restaurant locations in Vernon listed on the ticket.

The Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP detachment has teamed up with local restaurants, including McDonald's, Wendy's, A&W and Burger King, to distribute the positive tickets to children and youths who wear their bike helmets and display good bike safety.

“When biking, a properly-fitted helmet is the best way to prevent head injuries and death,” said Insp. Gord Stewart, operations officer at the detachment.

The RCMP urge parents to ensure their child's helmet is worn level and covers their forehead. The straps should be fastened and adjusted so they are snug under the chin. If the child has grown over the past year, be sure to check the bike fits and the seat is adjusted to their height. Teach children to follow the rules of the road, use hand signals and always stay visible.

The Positive Ticket program will run from Saturday June 17 to Wednesday Sept. 6.

