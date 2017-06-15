42877

Vernon  

Don't avoid health problems

- | Story: 199547

When Ed Eyford was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he kept the bad news to himself, not even telling his wife. “Waiting for the surgery to have it removed was so stressful, I had a heart attack.  That’s when I realized I had to let it out,” he said.

That was 26 years ago, and Eyford has made a remarkable journey from avoidance to advocacy for men’s health.

“People have to be their own advocate and keep in perspective that doctors are very busy people.  You don’t realize how many people your doctor can deal with in a day and can’t remember everything about our health.  You have to take care of yourself."

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has dedicated the month of June to local men’s health, raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer and heart health. This year alone 4,000 Canadian men will die of prostate cancer.  Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death throughout the Western world and the second most common cause in Canada.

Since men with a family history of prostate cancer have a fifty per cent increased risk of developing the disease, Eyford makes sure his two sons get tested. 

“Children have to look at their parents’ health to see what they might have to deal with down the road.  Maybe you can do things to offset health conditions.”

As a member of the Vernon Prostate Cancer and Awareness Support Group to provide men and their families with information and support, Eyford has rarely missed a meeting over the past 23 years.  The group meets the fourth Monday of each month from September to June at The People Place, although Eyford provides support all year round. 

He carries a stack of PSA screening vouchers to give out, and advises men to get the PSA test (prostate-specific antigen, which measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood) and the digital-rectal test.

“You have to have both. And for the test, you need to have a doctor because the lab has to have somewhere to send your results.” 

Last fall, Eyford got an unusual feeling while out for a walk.  “I knew something didn’t feel right and eventually got my neighbour to drive me to the hospital.  Nothing showed on any of the test, so they sent me home.”

One month later he was back in the emergency department.  This time tests revealed he had had a heart attack. 

“We each know our own bodies best and if something does not feel right it probably needs to be checked, so see your doctor.”

His angiogram showed four blockages that required quadruple-bypass open heart surgery.

"One of the blockages was so bad the doctor told me they called it the widow-maker.”

Eyford underwent the surgery at Kelowna General Hospital.

Now recovered, the Vernon man faithfully follows an exercise program of walking three times a week, working out on treadmill and lifting weights twice a week.  

He stressed the importance of sharing your experiences with others and makes himself available to those who need to talk.

“During recovery, I tried to put some joy in what we were all going through.  You have got to keep a positive attitude.  Whatever you are going through, there is a gloomy side and a bright side, but you have to stay on the bright side," said Eyeford. “Men think they have to be tough and strong. We tend to keep medical conditions to ourselves and wait too long before getting help."

Donations to Men’s Health Month will stay local and benefit all men in the North Okanagan. Funds raised will help purchase an ECG machine and trolley for Vernon Jubilee Hospital, free PSA testing for North Okanagan men and educational materials and support for local prostate cancer patients and survivors.

Donors can also send an online Father’s Day card dedicated to a special man in support of men’s health.

For more information or to donate, go online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

40928
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3114063
6059 Jackson Crescent
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,900
more details
40637


Send us your News Tips!


40946


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


42948


Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time

Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous last words
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn reprise DodgeBall characters for charity campaign
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn have reprised their characters from...
Syria’s goalkeeper forgets he has a leg, punches the ball halfway down the field
Must Watch
Goalkeepers will generally punt or throw the ball out from their...
Best of Seven – Selfies June 15, 2017
Galleries
It’s okay to be your selfie! Choose your favourite below!
Old man jamming out to Metallica
Must Watch
I think it’s safe to say that this is who we all want to be...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42246
39499