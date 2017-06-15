Don't avoid health problems

Photo: VJH Foundation Ed Eyeford is working out after health problems.

When Ed Eyford was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he kept the bad news to himself, not even telling his wife. “Waiting for the surgery to have it removed was so stressful, I had a heart attack. That’s when I realized I had to let it out,” he said.

That was 26 years ago, and Eyford has made a remarkable journey from avoidance to advocacy for men’s health.

“People have to be their own advocate and keep in perspective that doctors are very busy people. You don’t realize how many people your doctor can deal with in a day and can’t remember everything about our health. You have to take care of yourself."

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has dedicated the month of June to local men’s health, raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer and heart health. This year alone 4,000 Canadian men will die of prostate cancer. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death throughout the Western world and the second most common cause in Canada.

Since men with a family history of prostate cancer have a fifty per cent increased risk of developing the disease, Eyford makes sure his two sons get tested.

“Children have to look at their parents’ health to see what they might have to deal with down the road. Maybe you can do things to offset health conditions.”

As a member of the Vernon Prostate Cancer and Awareness Support Group to provide men and their families with information and support, Eyford has rarely missed a meeting over the past 23 years. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month from September to June at The People Place, although Eyford provides support all year round.

He carries a stack of PSA screening vouchers to give out, and advises men to get the PSA test (prostate-specific antigen, which measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood) and the digital-rectal test.

“You have to have both. And for the test, you need to have a doctor because the lab has to have somewhere to send your results.”

Last fall, Eyford got an unusual feeling while out for a walk. “I knew something didn’t feel right and eventually got my neighbour to drive me to the hospital. Nothing showed on any of the test, so they sent me home.”

One month later he was back in the emergency department. This time tests revealed he had had a heart attack.

“We each know our own bodies best and if something does not feel right it probably needs to be checked, so see your doctor.”

His angiogram showed four blockages that required quadruple-bypass open heart surgery.

"One of the blockages was so bad the doctor told me they called it the widow-maker.”

Eyford underwent the surgery at Kelowna General Hospital.

Now recovered, the Vernon man faithfully follows an exercise program of walking three times a week, working out on treadmill and lifting weights twice a week.

He stressed the importance of sharing your experiences with others and makes himself available to those who need to talk.

“During recovery, I tried to put some joy in what we were all going through. You have got to keep a positive attitude. Whatever you are going through, there is a gloomy side and a bright side, but you have to stay on the bright side," said Eyeford. “Men think they have to be tough and strong. We tend to keep medical conditions to ourselves and wait too long before getting help."

Donations to Men’s Health Month will stay local and benefit all men in the North Okanagan. Funds raised will help purchase an ECG machine and trolley for Vernon Jubilee Hospital, free PSA testing for North Okanagan men and educational materials and support for local prostate cancer patients and survivors.

Donors can also send an online Father’s Day card dedicated to a special man in support of men’s health.

For more information or to donate, go online.