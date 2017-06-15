Stamp of approval

42598
A stamp honouring the 150th anniversary of Historic O'Keefe Ranch has been designed by an Okanagan stamp collector.

The North Okanagan ranch is two weeks older than Canada and Kelowna stamp collector and designer Peter Lepold has arranged with O’Keefe Ranch and Canada Post to print a special commemorative stamp which celebrates the anniversary.

The stamp depicts St. Anne Church, which was recently painted in its original colour.

The stamps are printed under Canada Post’s picture postage program, with limited distribution.

They are not available at the local post office and can only be purchased at O’Keefe Ranch and from Lepold at the Kelowna Stamp Club.

There will also be commemorative post cards.

Lepold has designed more than 100 postage stamps, many commemorating anniversaries in the Central and North Okanagan such as the “1516” Beer Purity law anniversary in 2016 which has a Vernon connection, the 100th anniversary of the City of Armstrong in 2013, Central School in Kelowna in 2014 and others.

For more information contact or visit the O’Keefe Ranch or email Lepold at [email protected]

