Steel toes needed for project

Photo: Kate Bouey Steel toe boots needed for volunteers at Habitat for Humanity project.

There are plenty of volunteers ready to work, now Habitat for Humanity needs steel toe boots for them.

The group is in the midst of building a triplex at 2404 35th Avenue for three Vernon families who have been offered a no-down-payment, non-interest bearing mortgage at fair market value in order to get on the property ladder.

A Carter Work Week, promoted by humanitarian and former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, will be held at the Vernon site July 10-14, said Chris Wirtz, Habitat project manager.

“We are going to have 140 to 150 volunteers (for the Carter Work Week),” said Wirtz. “I'm thinking about 25 or 30 a day.”

The volunteers come from two sponsors: Traine Construction and Refresh Financial.

While Wirtz expects Traine construction crews will show up with their own steel toe boots, 50 or 60 office staff from Refresh will be without.

“If people have lightly-used or still decent steel toe boots, they are required on the site, and we could use them. I would hate to have office staff out of pocket for steel toe boots for one week's work.”

For people who have a pair lying around house and want to donate them, you can take them to the Habitat for Humanity ReStores on Enterprise Way in Kelowna or in West Kelowna where boxes will be placed at the front desk. In Vernon, people can leave the boots at the job site on 35th Avenue.