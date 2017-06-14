41044

Vernon  

Okanagan movie on Netflix

A Hollywood movie filmed in the North Okanagan has made its way to Netflix.

Blackway, starring Anthony Hopkins, Ray Liotta and Julia Stiles, is about an ex-logger comes to the aid of a woman who returns to her hometown in the Pacific Northwest and finds herself harassed and stalked by a former cop turned crime lord.

The thriller was produced by Enderby Entertainment which was founded by Enderby resident and producer Rick Dugdale.

