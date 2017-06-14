Don't fawn over them

Photo: The Canadian Press Leave fawns alone even if they look abandoned, says Pete Wise.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise is getting sick of the telephone calls at this time of year when people think they've just rescued a fawn.

“People are wandering around and they find a (baby) deer and they figure it's abandoned or whatever and they're not,” Wise said.

Wise said it is a “terrible thing” to take a fawn away from its natural habitat and, in essense, people are actually killing the small animals rather than saving them.

“They interfere with the natural course of things. (The fawns) get brought in because people think they're doing the right thing. They're not. They are killing them.”

Wise said he's had four calls in four days from people who say they've rescued fawns.

“What happens is the mother deer will leave the fawn, maybe for up to two days, to go forage. It's natural for the fawn to be left.”

Last month, conservation officers in Kelowna warned the public about fawning season.

“Every year, well-intentioned people try to rescue fawns and other young ungulates mistakenly thought to be orphaned, but these interventions do more harm than good,” said conservation officer Ken Owens.

Fawns are often seen lying quietly in vegetation for hours at a time, especially the first weeks of their lives.

“Although these babies may look abandoned, they are not,” said Owens.

Conservation officers suggest:

If the fawn is lying quietly and appears uninjured, leave it alone.

Keep pets away from the area.

If you think the fawn is not being cared for by its mother, return the next day to check on it. If it is in the exact same spot and bleating, it may be orphaned.

Miinimize human contact in order to give them the best chance of surviving and returning to the wild.

If you believe a fawn is orphaned or injured you can contact Conservation Officers at 1-877-952-7277.

–with files from Alanna Kelly