Gymnasts dazzle

Photo: Facebook Isabella Haldane won gold and was crowned the Junior Champion at the Princess of Hearts tournament in Vienna, Austria.

Members of the Okanagan Rythmic Gymnastics Club continue to make an impact on the international scene.

Isabella Haldane won gold and was crowned the Junior Champion at the Princess of Hearts tournament in Vienna, Austria.

The competition included teams from Canada, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Jaedyn Andreotti won bronze overall despite an error in hoop, thanks to a strong and charming clubs.

Former Olympian and Okanagan coach Camille Martens was awarded International Coach of the competition.

From Vienna the girls flew to Marbella, Spain to take part in the Grand Prix team event that involved 14 countries and the top stars from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Israel, Bulgaria and Spain.

The Canadian Junior team, comprised of Andreotti, Haldane and Aretehya Haberman from Calgary, finished 6th.

Andreotti was the team’s top scorer.

“Being in front of such a full and enthusiastic crowd was very inspiring. The audience was lined up for blocks waiting over three hours to get in. It was unreal, and they weren’t just little girls they We felt really supported by the cheering and screaming fans. They had so much energy,” said Andreotti.

Haldane said it was a thrill to see so many top competitors in once place.

“Being able to see my favourite gymnasts in the world for the first time was beyond words. I loved watching them and seeing the power and speed they have,” Haldane said.

Martens said seeing “our girls on that huge international stage is always awe inspiring. It is both sweet that we’ve made it that far, and bitter in that we see so clearly how much intense work the next stage takes. Being there with these dynamic girls was such a joy. They are alway attentive and enthusiastic and eager to learn and grow.”