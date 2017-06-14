Get ready to thrash

41044

Metalheads will be gathering in the North Okanagan next month for the ninth annual Armstrong Metalfest.

The quiet farming community will be turned into the largest gathering of heavy metal fans in Western Canada July 14-15.

Held at the Hassen Arena, Metalfest features Boston's tech death/thrash titans Revocation, Vancouver's reggae-metal fusion Ninjaspy, Canadian '80s thrash legends Aggression and Vancouver Whammy Award Best Local Metal Artist winner Golers, plus many more from across the country

A weekend pass is available for $120 with camping included in ticket price. The weekend of festival, the weekend pass will be $160 at the festival gate.

Day passes will be available at the festival gate only for $70. Camping is an additional $20 for day pass per night.

More details and ticket purchases can be found online.

