Vernon  

Watching Kal Lake

The signs are good but for people living on the edges of Kalamalka Lake, their troubles are probably not over.

“It has gone down a little but when we get weather events, like we had last night, it could have some impact,” said Matthew Treit, the District of Coldstream's protective services doordinator. “We could have some rain events.”

Treit said strong winds, such as those that occurred Tuesday night, could still cause erosion lakeside and sandbags should remain in place.

As well, the Kalavista Lagoon remains “at a high level,” Treit said.

Some residences near the lagoon have experienced flooding.

“The lake has reached its maximum. There is not going to be a lot more runoff from the snow (but) in a wind event, the water can still do damage.”

He said the lake level has dropped a few centimetres from its highest point.

“It's a good sign but I wouldn't say we are out of the woods.”

The costs of sandbagging and overtime due to flooding have not yet been tallied in Coldstream but Treit said they are recoverable from the province and will be made public.

