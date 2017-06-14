They just won't give up

42877
A windstorm last night caused more damage to a lakeshore property on the Louis Estates where a couple continue to battle flooding after all of their nearby neighbours have left.

“Fences on both sides of our property were torn away and the lakeside of our front sandbag wall was tumbled,” said Cindy Brassard on Wednesday morning.

Water from Okanagan Lake got into the moat they'd built but they haven't given up.

Cindy and her husband, Jerry, have been back out in the yard, reinforcing the front wall to stop the water.

“I've been hauling sandbags to Jerry and the water has slowed down. I couldn't believe the damage. Our last section of deck is now sitting in the neighbour's yard. That took off last night.”

Brassard said Jerry cracked a rib hauling sandbags early in the fight for their land.

