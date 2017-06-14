Celebrating a melting pot

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Multicultural Mural will be rededicated during the Diversity Mural Bead Project, Multicultural Block Party.

Multiculturalism will be the focus of festivities planned for later this month.

On June 27 the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives and Route Blue Wayfinder are presenting the Diversity Mural Bead Project, Multicultural Block Party.

The event goes from 5-8 p.m. on Canadian Multiculturalism Day at Civic Plaza, located on the Vernon Museum grounds in downtown Vernon.

“We are so thrilled with the response from the community and the excitement that is building for this celebration” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications co-ordinator for the museum.

Tracy Satin, museum director/curator, has been working closely with internationally renowned muralist Michelle Loughery, Stacey Phinnemore of Route Blue along with Gabriel Newman and Jean Manifold, both of the museum, to plan the event.

Satin said the event will “step outside the conventional museum box and highlight the connection we all have to culture and our community.”

A focal point in the festivities, funded by the Government of Canada, will be a rededication of the Multicultural Mural painted by Loughery, as part of a youth engagement program.

“The multicultural mural was created in response to a letter from a group of students requesting a multicultural mural be created, and also honours Pierre Elliot Trudeau and his contributions to multiculturalism in Canada.” said Loughery.

Throughout the evening, there will be dance and skill demonstrations by a selection of community multicultural groups.

“Canada is known as a melting pot for cultures from around the world and it is exciting to see multiculturalism being so widely celebrated in our community for Canada’s 150th birthday.” Mel Arnold MP, North Okanagan Shuswap.

Spearheaded by Michelle Loughery, a Canada 150 Diversity Mural Bead Community Engagement Public Art Installation, will also be unveiled during the block party.

The “temporary” installation features 150 painted reclaimed ocean floatation buoys, which have been provided by the Ocean Legacy Foundation, a Canadian-based non-profit which conducts clean-up expeditions to mitigate ocean plastic pollution.

The buoys, painted by youth, elders, artists and community members “will create unique storytelling exchanges, of where we come from and celebrate Canadian diversity,” said Loughery.