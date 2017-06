It's not everyday you can sip on some wine next to a juvenile T- Rex.

But the Okanagan Science Centre is presenting the chance to do just that Thursday during the Drinks with Dinosaurs event.

The adult-only evening goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Polson Park facility.

Several dinosaur and jurassic displays will be at the science centre until August as part of Dinosaurs Unearthed.

Drinks with Dinosaurs is for those 19 and older and will feature a cash bar.