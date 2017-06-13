Noel leads Queen program

Photo: File photo Coleen Noel is taking over as chairperson of the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program.

There is a new chairperson with the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program.

Coleen Noel is taking over for Sandra Simao.

“Sandra has done an amazing job with the candidates over the past several years. We understand that it is huge time commitment and Winter Carnival thanks Sandra for everything,” said chairperson Deb White. “Coleen has worked with QSSEP previously so this will be an easy transition for everyone. We are excited to have Coleen back and look forward to working with her”.

“I am very excited to be back working with QSSEP and look forward to meeting and working with this year’s candidates as well as the current Queen and Princess Silver star.” Coleen Noel said.

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is a personal development program for young women.

The six-month program provides opportunities and experiences for young ladies to learn and grow. There is a wide variety of classes and events to attend throughout the program.

Any girls interested in the program are encouraged to email [email protected] or call 250-545-2236. Applications are open until July 10.