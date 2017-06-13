42377

Vernon  

Noel leads Queen program

- | Story: 199387

There is a new chairperson with the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program.

Coleen Noel is taking over for Sandra Simao.

“Sandra has done an amazing job with the candidates over the past several years. We understand that it is huge time commitment and Winter Carnival thanks Sandra for everything,” said chairperson Deb White. “Coleen has worked with QSSEP previously so this will be an easy transition for everyone. We are excited to have Coleen back and look forward to working with her”.

“I am very excited to be back working with QSSEP and look forward to meeting and working with this year’s candidates as well as the current Queen and Princess Silver star.” Coleen Noel said.

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is a personal development program for young women.

The six-month program provides opportunities and experiences for young ladies to learn and grow. There is a wide variety of classes and events to attend throughout the program.

Any girls interested in the program are encouraged to email [email protected] or call 250-545-2236. Applications are open until July 10.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3093583
5493 South Perimeter
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$579,900
more details
39851


Send us your News Tips!


42639


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Joey
Joey Vernon SPCA >


42771


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38783