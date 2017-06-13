41717

Vernon  

Grass fire quickly doused

- | Story: 199380

Coldstream fire crews were called to grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened along the Neumann Connector Trail that links the 500 block of Middle Way with Kal Lake Road.

One man, who declined to give his name, said he was on his back porch and saw two teen age girls walking along the trail minutes before the fire broke out.

He called 911 at 4:50 p.m. and some 20 firefighters with several trucks responded.

The man said strong winds pushed the fire quickly.

Fire Cpt. Dave Sturgeon said the fire measured 20-metres by 50 metres, but crews had the flames out in about 10 minutes.

Sturgeon said because the fire was suspicious, he called the RCMP.

A canine unit was brought in, but could not pick up the trail of the suspects.

“We did find some smoking paraphernalia, but can't say for sure if it was connected to the fire,” said Sturgeon, who declined to say what the paraphernalia was.

Because of the proximity to homes – only a couple hundred metres – Sturgeon said it was considered an interface fire, but forestry crews were not needed and no homes were threatened by the fire.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2835745
3902 Finch Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,550,000
more details
39830


Send us your News Tips!


42518


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Joey
Joey Vernon SPCA >


39334


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38674
39499