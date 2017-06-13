Grass fire quickly doused

Photo: Andy King Coldstream firefighters were called to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened along the Neumann Connector Trail that links the 500 block of Middle Way with Kal Lake Road.

One man, who declined to give his name, said he was on his back porch and saw two teen age girls walking along the trail minutes before the fire broke out.

He called 911 at 4:50 p.m. and some 20 firefighters with several trucks responded.

The man said strong winds pushed the fire quickly.

Fire Cpt. Dave Sturgeon said the fire measured 20-metres by 50 metres, but crews had the flames out in about 10 minutes.

Sturgeon said because the fire was suspicious, he called the RCMP.

A canine unit was brought in, but could not pick up the trail of the suspects.

“We did find some smoking paraphernalia, but can't say for sure if it was connected to the fire,” said Sturgeon, who declined to say what the paraphernalia was.

Because of the proximity to homes – only a couple hundred metres – Sturgeon said it was considered an interface fire, but forestry crews were not needed and no homes were threatened by the fire.