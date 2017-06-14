Airport work to proceed

Photo: City of Vernon City workers will be carrying out work at the airport after bids came in too high.

B.C.'s booming economy has led to a slight change in plans for a City of Vernon project.

The bids were too high for runway work at Vernon Airport, but the work has not been cancelled.

Instead, city crews will carry out resurfacing of the runway rather than an outside company.

“The tenders came in way too high,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “Tenders are coming in high because of the economy of British Columbia. It's booming and we can't do anything about that, it is supply and demand. When you have the demand, people are going to raise their prices.”

According to a staff report, the lowest bid came in at $1.5 million, about one-half million over the estimated cost.

Instead of cancelling the work, city council approved a plan to get its own workers to carry it out even if it requires extra cash in overtime.

That's in an effort to ensure that an $823,700 grant from the BC Air Access Program is spent on the project in a case of use it or lose it.

“If we can get the job done and save the money from the grant, that's the important part. We didn't want to lose the grant," said Mund.