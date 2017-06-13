Spoke fest for writers

Photo: Contributed The Spoke Literary Festival returns to Vernon in August.

An Okanagan literary festival takes place in Vernon this summer with award-winning writers in the lineup.

The second annual Spoke Literary Festival is open to writers of all calibre and has a number of professional names hosting workshops.

“You don’t have to go to a big centre to get a really high quality writing workshop experience,” said Kerry Gilbert, festival organizer. “Everyone is a professional writer who has experience in the publishing industry, and so it doesn’t matter what level you’re at in your writing career, there’s something for you to learn and be inspired by.”

From a a novelist who’s written a bestseller about Daniel Boone to a non-fiction writer who voyages to Antarctica and with an award-winning playwright in the mix, there is much to learn.

Workshops will cover all literary genres, from poetry and fiction to non-fiction and playwriting, as well as other elements of the writing life.

The festival is being held Aug. 11-13 in Vernon.

Workshops include:

Alix Hawley – Pulling out the Plums: Using Research in Fiction

Jay Ruzesky – True Stories, Well Told

Corinna Chong – Making a Scene: Structure and Transitions in Short Stories

Heidi Garnett – Writing as Dream Work

Mike Poirier – The Structure of Writing a Play

Melanie Murray – Unlocking the Vault of Memory

Laisha Rosnau – Narrative Therapy

John Lent – Phrasing in Contemporary Poetry

The festival weekend begins with a writing circle led by Vernon poet Michelle Doege at the Caetani Cultural Centre, and Saturday evening features a reading by all workshop writers hosted by poet and UBC Okanagan professor emeritus Sharon Thesen.

“Growing a strong writing community is a big focus for this festival,” said organizer Hannah Calder. “In addition to the workshops, the evening events are a chance to make those connections and pick writers’ brains. The work of writing can be quite isolating, but attending readings and events like this, that’s part of being a writer.”

Last year’s festival drew participants from across the valley and beyond, and organizers are hoping even more writers will participate this year.

Information about the workshops and prices can be found online.