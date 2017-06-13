42598

Vernon  

Spoke fest for writers

- | Story: 199369

An Okanagan literary festival takes place in Vernon this summer with award-winning writers in the lineup.

The second annual Spoke Literary Festival is open to writers of all calibre and has a number of professional names hosting workshops.

“You don’t have to go to a big centre to get a really high quality writing workshop experience,” said Kerry Gilbert, festival organizer. “Everyone is a professional writer who has experience in the publishing industry, and so it doesn’t matter what level you’re at in your writing career, there’s something for you to learn and be inspired by.”

From a a novelist who’s written a bestseller about Daniel Boone to a non-fiction writer who voyages to Antarctica and with an award-winning playwright in the mix, there is much to learn. 

Workshops will cover all literary genres, from poetry and fiction to non-fiction and playwriting, as well as other elements of the writing life. 

The festival is being held Aug. 11-13 in Vernon.

Workshops include:

  • Alix Hawley – Pulling out the Plums: Using Research in Fiction
  • Jay Ruzesky – True Stories, Well Told
  • Corinna Chong – Making a Scene: Structure and Transitions in Short Stories
  • Heidi Garnett – Writing as Dream Work
  • Mike Poirier – The Structure of Writing a Play
  • Melanie Murray – Unlocking the Vault of Memory
  • Laisha Rosnau – Narrative Therapy
  • John Lent – Phrasing in Contemporary Poetry

The festival weekend begins with a writing circle led by Vernon poet Michelle Doege at the Caetani Cultural Centre, and Saturday evening features a reading by all workshop writers hosted by poet and UBC Okanagan professor emeritus Sharon Thesen. 

“Growing a strong writing community is a big focus for this festival,” said organizer Hannah Calder. “In addition to the workshops, the evening events are a chance to make those connections and pick writers’ brains. The work of writing can be quite isolating, but attending readings and events like this, that’s part of being a writer.” 

Last year’s festival drew participants from across the valley and beyond, and organizers are hoping even more writers will participate this year.

Information about the workshops and prices can be found online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42827
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2994865
1160 Bernard
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
39851


Send us your News Tips!


39653


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Joey
Joey Vernon SPCA >


35575


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539
39499