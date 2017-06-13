Water alert rescinded

Photo: Contributed

Water customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility can drink up after Interior Health has given the all clear.

Greater Vernon Water and IH has rescinded a water quality advisory for those living in the Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road.

Turbidity levels have returned to normal.

Water quality monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a “good” rating, allowing for this Water Quality Advisory to be rescinded.

Staff continues to monitor water quality and work closely with IH.