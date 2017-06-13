42598

Vernon  

Water alert rescinded

Water customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility can drink up after Interior Health has given the all clear.

Greater Vernon Water and IH has rescinded a water quality advisory for those living in the Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road.

Turbidity levels have returned to normal.

Water quality monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a “good” rating, allowing for this Water Quality Advisory to be rescinded. 

Staff continues to monitor water quality and work closely with IH.

