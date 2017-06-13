Ride in style at the Star

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort Skiers will be able to ride to the top of SilverStar Mountain in style once the new gondola is up and running.

The North Okanagan ski hill announced the Doppelmayr gondola will go from the Village to the summit and will replace the Summit fixed grip double chair, which has been loading guests since 1970.

The new high-speed, detachable gondola cabins each provide seating for eight and the provision of ski and board racks are provided outside, on door-mounted racks.

“These new cabins will whisk guests from the bottom to the top of the Summit in a third of the time of the existing double chair.

The ride will now take four and a half minutes from Village to summit traveling at five meters per second over a distance of 1063 metres with a vertical rise of 293 metres” says Brad Baker, director of operations and maintenance for SilverStar.

The gondola will feature floor-to-ceiling glass to provide the most spectacular views SilverStar has to offer. Initially, the lift will have 21 cabins with an uphill capacity of 1,200 people per hour with the capacity increasing to 43 cabins as per design in the future.

The gondola will service more than 16 per cent of the existing terrain, plus provide the fastest access to the Comet and Alpine Meadows terrain pods from the Village.

“The gondola installation facilitates additional future capital improvement projects, such as the addition of an Alpine Restaurant between the Comet and the Gondola lift, installation of a lift in the Terrain Park, and options for a summer coaster or pipe,” said Ken Derpak, managing director.

The work is to commence this month with the engineering and design for an installation of the tower, top and bottom terminal foundations, as well as the targeted installation of the top station to be completed this Summer. The second and final stage of construction will resume ahead of a grand opening in July 2018.

“All of SilverStar is excited to celebrate our milestone 60th anniversary year with the completion of our new gondola; this delivers a world-class improvement to our guest experience for both winter and summer offerings, “says Jane Cann, chairperson/president.