42377

Vernon  

Teen missing for a week

- | Story: 199357

RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Vernon teen that has not been seen in more than a week.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said on June 9, police received a request to locate 18-year-old Traci Genereaux.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29.

“Family report that this is unusual behaviour for Tracy and investigators are requesting the public’s help in finding her,” said Moskaluk.

Genereaux is described as 18 years old, Caucasian female, 4'11", 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“If you have any information about Tracy Genereux or where she might be, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” said Moskaluk.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3021666
5675 Deadpine Drive
10.85 bedrooms Andrew Smith baths
$1,800,000
more details
42827


Send us your News Tips!


41050


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Joey
Joey Vernon SPCA >


39334


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622