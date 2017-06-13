Teen missing for a week

Photo: RCMP Traci Genereaux

RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Vernon teen that has not been seen in more than a week.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said on June 9, police received a request to locate 18-year-old Traci Genereaux.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29.

“Family report that this is unusual behaviour for Tracy and investigators are requesting the public’s help in finding her,” said Moskaluk.

Genereaux is described as 18 years old, Caucasian female, 4'11", 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“If you have any information about Tracy Genereux or where she might be, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” said Moskaluk.