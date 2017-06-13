42377

Sentencing for drug lab fire

A man severely scarred in a 2015 illegal drug lab fire that damaged a Vernon apartment building awaits the judgement of the court.

“I'd like to express my deepest regret that other people were affected by my negligent actions,” Karl Iverson, 24, said while standing before provincial court judge Edmond de Walle Tuesday morning.

In March, Iverson pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson by negligence.

The Crown is seeking an 18-to-24 month prison sentence plus probation while the defence has asked for a three-year suspended sentence, partly under house arrest.

The fire took place in the bathroom of a unit at 3413 Okanagan Avenue on Aug. 14, 2015.

Iverson and another man were attempting to make hash oil, according to both lawyers.

The two “were engaging in a process whereby they were extracting marijuana oil from marijuana shake,” said Juan O'Quinn for the Crown. “They were using a butane torch to process the marijuana oil.”

O'Quinn said that even though ceiling tiles had been removed, there was a significant amount of butane in the small space and, when someone turned on the fan, there was an explosion and fire.

“The explosion was so great, it reached into the ceiling and blew off some of the eaves,” O'Quinn said, adding that $170,000 damage was caused to the apartment. “Other tenants in the building were put in jeopardy that day as were his girlfriend's children (who were in the apartment).”

Both Iverson and the other man present were severely burned.

Iverson suffered third degree burns to 85 per cent of his body and damaged his esophagus and lungs, the court was told. After the fire, the accused was put on life support and into an induced coma for almost a month. His friend suffered burns to 25 per cent of his body.

“The hash oil he was producing...was for their personal use only and had nothing to do with trafficking,” said defence lawyer Nicholas Jacob, adding that Iverson's friend was “part and parcel of producing the hash oil but is an unindicted co-accused.”

Jacob said his client insisted he had no knowledge that children were in the apartment.

“This fire has had a huge impact on his life,” Jacob added. “He requires constant care. There is visible scarring on his body, including his arms, legs and head....He's going to have those physical deformities for the rest of his life....He says he is in constant pain and says his skin is very brittle and sometime tears.”

In a separate, written statement, Iverson said he was sorry for his reckless actions.

“I never meant any harm. If I could take every moment back leading up to the fire, I would,” he wrote.

The judge is expected to rule on the case this afternoon.

