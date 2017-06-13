More change at firehall

Photo: City of Vernon A new deputy chief has been hired at Vernon Fire Rescue.

There is another change at Vernon's firehall but this is good news.

The City of Vernon has hired a new deputy fire chief, Scott Hemstad, who fought during the Fort McMurray conflagration last year. He will be responsible for prevention, training and logistics with Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Hemstad will be able to take some of the workload off of interim chief David Lind who was also hired as a deputy chief last November.

During his career, Hemstad served as a firefighter, rescue technician (high angle, confined space), paramedic and training officer. His most recent role was deputy fire chief for Stony Plain, Alberta.

“Scott is well known amongst his colleagues as an effective fire service leader,” said Lind. “He has a reputation for enthusiastically transforming systems and programs with a focus on serving the community."

Hemstad holds a certificate in Fire Service Leadership as well as many other fire services credentials. He also also holds the designation of Safety Codes Officer and fire and life safety education.

During the fires in Fort McMurray, Hemstad led a team of firefighters in the early stages of the firewhen things were unpredictable, changing quickly and quite dangerous.

Meanwhile Fire Chief Keith Green remains on personal leave as he has since last autumn. Vernon's mayor said Green will be returning to his job.