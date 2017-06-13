That sinking feeling

Photo: Kate Bouey A city crew is fixing another sinkhole.

A City of Vernon crew is on the scene of yet another sinkhole due to a broken water main at 27 Avenue and 43 Street.

The break was reported Monday evening and was left overnight in a controlled state, according to a press release.

Members of the crew could be seen inside the large sinkhole that looked at least 1.5 metres deep.

The westbound lane of 27 Avenue, between 41 Street and 43 Street, has been blocked while repairs are completed, with barricades and detour signs in place.

Drivers are asked to use 26 Avenue for travel and to obey all signs and flaggers.

Repairs are expected to be completed around 3:30 p.m.