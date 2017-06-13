41717

Vernon  

Five feet deep hole

- | Story: 199324

A City of Vernon crew is on the scene of a broken water main at 27 Avenue and 43 Street.

The break was reported Monday evening and was left overnight in a controlled state, according to a press release.

Members of the crew could be seen inside the large hole that looked at least 1.5 metres deep.

The westbound lane of 27 Avenue, between 41 Street and 43 Street, has been blocked while repairs are completed, with barricades and detour signs in place.

Drivers are asked to use 26 Avenue for travel and to obey all signs and flaggers.

Repairs are expected to be completed around 3:30 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40947
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3111650
2700 Richter Street
5 bedrooms 7 baths
$2,995,000
more details
42057


Send us your News Tips!


42639


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Joey
Joey Vernon SPCA >


42711


What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service

Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the nation.”
Amanda Bynes sober, plotting acting return
Showbiz
Former child star Amanda Bynes is plotting her acting comeback as...
We’re jealous of the two novices who got to pilot this prototype hovering aircraft
Must Watch
The Kitty Hawk is a one-of-a-kind, all-electric aircraft designed...
Awesome moments caught on camera
Galleries
These awesome photos were taken in the right place at the right...
Awesome moments caught on camera (2)
Galleries
Perfect timing is everything


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100