Museum in the park?

Photo: City of Vernon A city councillor is suggesting a museum/art gallery facility in Polson Park.

A Vernon city councillor has suggested putting a joint museum/art gallery facility in Polson Park to increase park use and, perhaps, deal with the homeless issue there.

Coun. Brian Quiring, an architect, is urging the rest of city council to consider the idea. He brought the matter up at a council planning session last Friday.

“Some people think it's a great idea,” said Quiring, pointing out a school sat on that land and now houses the Okanagan Science Centre and the Vernon Community Arts Centre. “It's going to take some study. I'm going to do a bit of homework on it.”

Quiring was inspired while on a recent tour of Scandinavia where city squares were flanked by civic buildings.

“The problem with Polson Park is that it's flanked by major collector roads and so it actually becomes a little isolated, more so than you would expect, and...there is just not good natural surveillance on the edges so I think we need to put something in that park that's going to draw people into the park.”

As to where it could go, Quiring said one possible site could be the area where the walking track was placed.

One supporter is the mayor.

“I think it's a great idea,” said Akbal Mund when asked about the concept.

The mayor pointed to Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver which also houses an observatory and Nat Bailey Stadium.

“You bring people to the park, the park looks busier and there are less problems.”

For now, it is just an idea but there is a push by politicians throughout the Greater Vernon area to get moving on a new art gallery/museum facility.

“I didn't want to leave council without having some kind of resolution on the gallery at least,” said Quiring, pointing that council has just over a year left before the next municipal election.