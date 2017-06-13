41299

Vernon  

Gunbattle sentencing set

A man who pleaded guilty to three weapons charges in connection with a 2014 gunfight at Polson Park will be sentenced on July 10th in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon.

Adrien Dziedzic, 26, is the last man standing in the case after entering a guilty plea in April.

Charges against him included possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dziedzic and two other men faced trials over the shootout although one, Robin Rochemont, was found not guilty of the charges.

The gunfight on Aug. 12, 2014, began with a shot fired into the ceiling of a room at the nearby Green Valley Motel during a reported drug robbery. A foot chase involving at least three men ensued and ended at the downtown park with shots being fired.

The incident shocked the community.

Another man involved in the incident, Jacob Lowes, was tried separately and found guilty of attempted assault and four weapons charges, including shooting with intent to wound or maim and discharging a restricted firearm.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

