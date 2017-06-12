Time served for assault

Photo: Vernon Rant & Rave/Guriqbal Singh A man has sentenced for 7-11 fight last October.

A man charged with a number of offences over a violent incident at the 32nd Street 7-11 in Vernon last year has been given a time served sentence and two years probation.

Byron Melendez, 21, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and was found guilty of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Melendez was arrested by police on the night of Oct. 28, 2016, after a report of two men in an altercation in the parking lot of the 7-11.

By the time officers arrived, one man had taken off but the other was reported to have started a second fight with a group of people who were fuelling a vehicle at the store gas pumps.

A woman and man suffered stab injuries to their hands while another man was punched before a suspect was arrested, police reported.