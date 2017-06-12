42877

Vernon  

Time served for assault

- | Story: 199285

A man charged with a number of offences over a violent incident at the 32nd Street 7-11 in Vernon last year has been given a time served sentence and two years probation.

Byron Melendez, 21, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and was found guilty of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Melendez was arrested by police on the night of Oct. 28, 2016, after a report of two men in an altercation in the parking lot of the 7-11.

By the time officers arrived, one man had taken off but the other was reported to have started a second fight with a group of people who were fuelling a vehicle at the store gas pumps.

A woman and man suffered stab injuries to their hands while another man was punched before a suspect was arrested, police reported.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40928
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3072642
30 2300 Silver Place
6.16 Acres bedrooms David Jurome baths
$1,275,000
more details
42057


Send us your News Tips!


42639


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Vanilla
Vanilla Vernon SPCA >


41263


Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017

Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Alex Honnold’s rope-free climb up El Capitan is making us feel faint
Must Watch
These hair-raising moments are the first video footage from...
Britney Spears’ Instagram account targeted by Russian hackers – report
Music
Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to...
Huh?
Must Watch
You can hear the kindness in his “huh?”


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050