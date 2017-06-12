Near miss at airport

Photo: City of Vernon A pilot flying out of Vernon Airport reports a near miss with a drone.

The pilot of a plane flying out of Vernon Airport has reported a near miss with a drone above the city.

“This is a safety concern and the incident has been reported to Transport Canada,” said a City of Vernon press release.

No other information about the near miss was released except that it took place last week.

However the city has issued a reminder to residents that drone, UAV and/or model aircraft use near airports are not permitted and could lead to compromised safety of aircraft pilots and passengers.

Drones weighing more than 250 grams may not be operated within nine kilometres of an airport, heli-port, water aerodrome, or anywhere aircraft take off and land, no higher than 90 metres above ground, and no closer than 75 metres from buildings, vehicles, vessels and crowds.

“Always follow basic safety rules when using a drone. Not doing so may put lives, aircraft and property at risk. If you fly where you are not allowed or choose not to follow any of the rules below, you could face fines of up to $3,000,” the release said.