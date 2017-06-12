41717

Vernon  

Near miss at airport

- | Story: 199283

The pilot of a plane flying out of Vernon Airport has reported a near miss with a drone above the city.

“This is a safety concern and the incident has been reported to Transport Canada,” said a City of Vernon press release.

No other information about the near miss was released except that it took place last week.

However the city has issued a reminder to residents that drone, UAV and/or model aircraft use near airports are not permitted and could lead to compromised safety of aircraft pilots and passengers.

Drones weighing more than 250 grams may not be operated within nine kilometres of an airport, heli-port, water aerodrome, or anywhere aircraft take off and land, no higher than 90 metres above ground, and no closer than 75 metres from buildings, vehicles, vessels and crowds.

“Always follow basic safety rules when using a drone. Not doing so may put lives, aircraft and property at risk. If you fly where you are not allowed or choose not to follow any of the rules below, you could face fines of up to $3,000,” the release said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42057
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3107576
1315-2440 Old Okanagan Hwy
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$229,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


39831


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Vanilla
Vanilla Vernon SPCA >


41479


Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017

Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Alex Honnold’s rope-free climb up El Capitan is making us feel faint
Must Watch
These hair-raising moments are the first video footage from...
Britney Spears’ Instagram account targeted by Russian hackers – report
Music
Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to...
Huh?
Must Watch
You can hear the kindness in his “huh?”


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40053