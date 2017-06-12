42877
40211

Vernon  

Moat system saves house

- | Story: 199271

They had to go back to medieval times to find a solution, but a couple that used a moat system to save their Okanagan Lake property appear to be winning the battle.

While back in the day moats were sometimes filled with water to keep marauders out, in this case Cindy and Jerry Brassard have used a moat to keep the marauding waters of the lake from their door in the Louis Estates, at the north end of the lake near Vernon.

“You learn,” said Cindy Brassard. “You have a wall and then you have an area which is your moat and then you have another wall so if (the water) knocks down or comes over the first one and you have the pumps in the middle, if you have enough pumps you can keep the water out.”

It has taken 6,000 sandbags, a lot of hard work and the help of many volunteers, including the leaseholders, Ceil and Carol Louis who've battled to help save the 67 homes on that portion of Okanagan Indian Band land.

The damage is enormous and many of the Brassards' neighbours have given up the battle, some of whom fought until last Thursday's big storm wiped out their sandbag walls, leaving behind security guards to keep watch. 

But they didn't have a moat.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42079
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3064261
3461 11Ave NE
4+ bedrooms
$998,000
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


39831


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Vanilla
Vanilla Vernon SPCA >


41263


Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017

Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Alex Honnold’s rope-free climb up El Capitan is making us feel faint
Must Watch
These hair-raising moments are the first video footage from...
Britney Spears’ Instagram account targeted by Russian hackers – report
Music
Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to...
Huh?
Must Watch
You can hear the kindness in his “huh?”


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020