You can use it!

Photo: Camille Martens Lawyer for Camille Martens says issues at gym have been overcome.

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

A 'do not occupy for assembly use' order against the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics facility in Vernon has been lifted.

The facility is owned and operated by Camille Martens, a former Olympian and national champion gymnast.

Her facility at 2515 East Vernon Road was closed by the order Friday due to what the regional district said were safety defficiencies, and a professional engineer's report outlined necessary alterations to bring the buildings into compliance with the B.C. building code and a local bylaw.

“In recognition of the efforts undertaken by the property owner including the closure of the mezzanine area of the building, and the continuance of the do not occupy order on the secondary accessory facility, the RDNO is satisfied that appropriate progress is being made on the primary health and safety concerns along with a commitment to eventually meeting the requirements of the BC Building Code.”

Martens, who has been in a running battle with regional district officials, expressed relief at the move.

“We are very relieved and happy that we can resume our usual training tomorrow at 5:45 a.m.,” Martens said.

However, she questioned why the regional district has been so tough with her.

“The 'do not occupy' order has been lifted because we put a baby gate on our stairs to the storage space. I'm not sure why they couldn't have asked us to put up a baby gate instead of issuing do not occupy orders with no attached info and contacting all of the press.”

Martens said the other building, a dance studio, is not used at this time.

“So long as we continue training, we are happy.”

A regional district release stated staff remain “committed to working with the property owner to meet all of the building and zoning requirements in a timely manner to allow for the issuance of a valid building permit for assembly use.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10 a.m.

A lawyer for gymnast Camille Martens, the owner of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gynastics facility, states that “difficulties” at the facility on East Vernon Road have been overcome.

The land, where a gym and dance studio sit, was slapped with a 'do not occupy' order on Friday by the North Okanagan Regional District at the same time as a class of gymnasts were practicing.

The RDNO said at the time that there were safety deficiencies and a professional engineer's report outlined necessary alterations to bring the buildings into compliance with the B.C. building code and a local bylaw.

In a letter, lawyer Shane Dugas questioned the district's decision to issue a press release “relating to a private matter.”

Further, Dugas released a sealed letter from Bourcet Engineering which he said “entirely addresses all issues.”

Dugas said he expected Martens to contact regional district staff Monday to deal with the matter.

Martens is a former Olympian and national champion gymnast.