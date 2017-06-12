Lawyer steps into fray

Photo: Camille Martens Lawyer for Camille Martens says issues at gym have been overcome.

A lawyer for gymnast Camille Martens, the owner of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gynastics facility, states that “difficulties” at the facility on East Vernon Road have been overcome.

The land, where a gym and dance studio sit, was slapped with a 'do not occupy' order on Friday by the North Okanagan Regional District at the same time as a class of gymnasts were practicing.

The RDNO said at the time that there were safety deficiencies and a professional engineer's report outlined necessary alterations to bring the buildings into compliance with the B.C. building code and a local bylaw.

In a letter, lawyer Shane Dugas questioned the district's decision to issue a press release “relating to a private matter.”

Further, Dugas released a sealed letter from Bourcet Engineering which he said “entirely addresses all issues.”

Dugas said he expected Martens to contact regional district staff Monday to deal with the matter.

Martens is a former Olympian and national champion gymnast.