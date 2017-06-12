35th Ave. construction work

Photo: City of Vernon Construction work on 35th Avenue to start the week of June 19th.

The City of Vernon is beginning another construction job this summer.

Work on 35 Avenue, from 24 Street to 27 Street, will begin the week of June 19 and continue for approximately 12 weeks.

The project includes road reconstruction, new multi-use path, new street lights and replacement of water and sanitary sewer.

During construction, 35 Avenue will be closed but access to homes and businesses within the construction area will be possible. Traffic control will be in effect and detour routes posted in advance of closures.

For more information regarding this project, contact Monaghan Engineering at 250-503-1023, or visit the City of Vernon Capital Work Projects webpage.