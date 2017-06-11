42377

Vernon  

Lumby's big weekend

Lumby shook off the flooding blues over the weekend to celebrate with a good, old-fashioned small-town fair.

Cloudy skies didn't keep crowds away, as people took in everything from craft and art displays to extreme motocross demonstrations and helicopter rides.

And, of course, there were carnival rides and street food vendors.

A nod to the North Okanagan community's sawmill past was a logger sports show in which burly lumberjacks demonstrated the old-time skills that built the industry.

Kids could pan for gold or visit the petting zoo, and parents could check out the hobby fair, with booths ranging from silent auctions to model trains, plant sales and more. A car show lured the fathers in the crowd.

The sounds of classic rock and pop tunes filled the fairgrounds as live entertainment rocked the stage while crowds munched on food truck fare, from samosas to burgers.

Above the grounds, you could take it all in from a helicopter tour, or watch for the annual Lumby Air Force hang glider competition, taking off from Saddle Mountain, overlooking the village.

The fair this year celebrated Canada's 150th birthday, which was the theme of Saturday's parade.

