No prob with salaries

Photo: Darren Handschuh A draft report reveals who made what in salary and expenses last year.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

Both Vernon's mayor and council's financial watchdog have no problem with the increasing salaries of city staff.

A 2016 draft report showed that staff salaries and expenses cost taxpayers $23,062,463.

“I think we've done a very good job since the KPMG (core) review in 2012,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “The perception out there is everybody at the city gets paid a lot but they work hard too. I see it.

“These people work hard. They provide the information that we base our decisions on.”

Coun. Bob Spiers said the increase was well in line with inflation.

“The figures that you see there are not only salary but any taxable benefit,” Spiers pointed out.

For example, the top salary – which was earned by the city's chief administrative officer Will Pearce – included a more than $12,000 payout for vacation not taken.

“Since the core service review report...and the promise from the administration not to increase the staff without reason, if you look back to when it was introduced in 2013, our members of staff increase is very small...and all justified in my mind,” Spiers said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5 a.m.

A draft report has revealed the salaries of those working for city hall, costing taxpayers more than $22 million in one year.

The City of Vernon's chief administrative officer Will Pearce was the only municipal official who made over $200,000 last year, according to figures.

The 2016 draft annual report showed Pearce made $204,837 and submitted $3,230 in expenses.

A total of 33 people collected over $100,000 in salary last year, including a number of Vernon Fire Rescue members and senior managers with the city. The salary totals included overtime.

RCMP salaries, which are paid for by the city, were not included in the report.

The grand total for salaries last year, excluding the police, was $22,774,588. As well, $287,875 in expenses were paid to city workers.

On council, Mayor Akbal Mund made $71,228.35 in salary and claimed $3,953.19 in expenses in 2016.

Figures for councillors include:

Scott Anderson $23,958.59 in salary, $3,244.09 expenses

Juliette Cunningham $26,927.82 in salary, $3,316.22 expenses

Catherine Lord $23,045.63 in salary, $5,399.38 expenses

Dalvir Nahal $22,332.47 in salary, $1,609.72 expenses

Brian Quiring $24,140.15 in salary, $40.00 expenses

Bob Spiers $23,885.66 in salary, 0 expenses

The report also showed that MQN Architects did $606,642.05 in business with the city last year. Coun. Quiring is a partner with the firm.