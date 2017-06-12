42377

Vernon  

City's salaries revealed

- | Story: 199202

A draft report has revealed the salaries of those working for city hall, costing taxpayers more than $22 million in one year.

The City of Vernon's chief administrative officer Will Pearce was the only municipal official who made over $200,000 last year, according to figures.

The 2016 draft annual report showed Pearce made $204,837 and submitted $3,230 in expenses.

A total of 33 people collected over $100,000 in salary last year, including a number of Vernon Fire Rescue members and senior managers with the city. The salary totals included overtime.

RCMP salaries, which are paid for by the city, were not included in the report.

The grand total for salaries last year, excluding the police, was $22,774,588. As well, $287,875 in expenses were paid to city workers.

On council, Mayor Akbal Mund made $71,228.35 in salary and claimed $3,953.19 in expenses in 2016.

Figures for councillors include:

  • Scott Anderson $23,958.59 in salary, $3,244.09 expenses
  • Juliette Cunningham $26,927.82 in salary, $3,316.22 expenses
  • Catherine Lord $23,045.63 in salary, $5,399.38 expenses
  • Dalvir Nahal $22,332.47 in salary, $1,609.72 expenses
  • Brian Quiring $24,140.15 in salary, $40.00 expenses
  • Bob Spiers $23,885.66 in salary, 0 expenses

The report also showed that MQN Architects did $606,642.05 in business with the city last year. Coun. Quiring is a partner with the firm.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3073875
306 200 Dougall Rd North
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,000
more details
38602


Send us your News Tips!


39653


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Vanilla
Vanilla Vernon SPCA >


39831


Heidi the dog really, really loves watching ‘Planet Earth’

Must Watch
Do you get excited when your favorite show comes on? Probably not as excited as Heidi.
Essay Making Administration Have the fantastic piece of content speedy above time
Uncategorized
Essay Making Administration Have the fantastic piece of content...
Essay Generating Administration Have the extraordinary posting rapid through time
Uncategorized
Essay Generating Administration Have the extraordinary posting...
Daily Dose – June 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Mondays suck. Luckily the Daily Dose is here for you.
Daily Dose – June 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t let the flat earthers fool you!


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38783
39499