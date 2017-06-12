City's salaries revealed

Photo: Darren Handschuh A draft report reveals who made what in salary and expenses last year.

A draft report has revealed the salaries of those working for city hall, costing taxpayers more than $22 million in one year.

The City of Vernon's chief administrative officer Will Pearce was the only municipal official who made over $200,000 last year, according to figures.

The 2016 draft annual report showed Pearce made $204,837 and submitted $3,230 in expenses.

A total of 33 people collected over $100,000 in salary last year, including a number of Vernon Fire Rescue members and senior managers with the city. The salary totals included overtime.

RCMP salaries, which are paid for by the city, were not included in the report.

The grand total for salaries last year, excluding the police, was $22,774,588. As well, $287,875 in expenses were paid to city workers.

On council, Mayor Akbal Mund made $71,228.35 in salary and claimed $3,953.19 in expenses in 2016.

Figures for councillors include:

Scott Anderson $23,958.59 in salary, $3,244.09 expenses

Juliette Cunningham $26,927.82 in salary, $3,316.22 expenses

Catherine Lord $23,045.63 in salary, $5,399.38 expenses

Dalvir Nahal $22,332.47 in salary, $1,609.72 expenses

Brian Quiring $24,140.15 in salary, $40.00 expenses

Bob Spiers $23,885.66 in salary, 0 expenses

The report also showed that MQN Architects did $606,642.05 in business with the city last year. Coun. Quiring is a partner with the firm.