Vernon  

No warning of order

Story: 199187

The owner of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics facility in Vernon said she had no warning or call to fix anything at her gym before being slapped with a 'do not occupy' order on Friday.

The order was put on the doors of the gym and the dance studio at 2515 East Vernon Road Friday afternoon while 16 students rehearsed inside one of the buildings.

“At no point did the building inspector attempt to contact me,” said Camille Martens, a former Olympian gymnast and the owner of the property. “He did not enter either building to look for himself at any potential areas of concern.”

Martens insisted she had “no warning or call to fix anything specific” at the property.

She called the district's move shocking and upsetting.

In a statement, Martens said: “To do that just before the weekend when we have no way of doing anything seems sadly in line with how they have done everything else. As a single mom who makes a low annual income, I’ve been relying exclusively on the generous volunteer assistance of legal and engineering advice. The tremendously supportive parents from the club, the lawyer and engineers that are helping me, have made it possible to try to keep the club running smoothly amidst this. For them I am extremely grateful and indebted.”

The regional district said the order was issued after it received a professional engineer's report outlining necessary alterations to bring the buildings into compliance with the B.C. building code and a local bylaw.

It further claimed there were a number of safety deficiencies and potential deficiencies of concern to users of the facility.

Martens said she has been working with an engineer who had volunteered his time to help her and was expecting to write his report by the end of June.

According to Martens, the engineer believed most of the issues could be rectified easily and the building was safe. She did not specify which building.

"My hope is that this never-ending nightmare will quickly be resolved," she said.

