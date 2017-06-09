42377
42702

Vernon  

Olympian's gym given order

- | Story: 199134

A 'do not occupy for assembly order' has been issued against the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics facility in Vernon, owned by former Olympian and national champion Camille Martens. Safety and potential deficiencies have been cited as reasons for the move.

The order was authorized by the North Okanagan Regional District's board of directors during an in camera session earlier this week.

In January, Martens won a reprieve for her gym on 2515 East Vernon Road during a board meeting packed with her supporters.

A regional district press release issued Friday afternoon stated: “A condition identified at the time was the RDNO receiving a report from a professional engineer outlining the necessary alterations to bring the buildings used for gymnastics purposes into compliance with the B.C. building code” and a local bylaw.

“The RDNO has been in regular correspondence with the property owner as to these requirements and the expected timelines. Presently, the applicant has not submitted a formal report meeting these requirements. The applicant has forwarded preliminary correspondence which indicates that while the building is structurally compliant, there are a number of safety deficiencies and potential deficiencies of concern to users of the facility.”

Regional district staff insisted escalated enforcement action was being taken for the protection of the public.

“The RDNO remains committed to working with the property owner to address safety concerns in a timely manner and achieve regulatory compliance,” stated the release.

"With the pace of progress right now, the board felt it was right to issue a 'do not occupy for assembly' order," said David Sewell, NORD's chief administrative officer. "We're hoping to work with the owner on this file." 

Martens has run the club since 2009, but a health and safety complaint lodged with the regional district in February 2015 began a bureaucratic battle that she referred to as a “two-year nightmare."

Martens could not be reached for comment.

Sewell said the order has been posted on the property. He confirmed the club could not use the facility at present.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3018899
DISTRESSED SALES!
$0
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


39334


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


43074


TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend! untitled Sidestep Ahh! Older brothers are the best! rope whisperer...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.
If you’re going to blow up a refrigerator filled with explosives, make sure you have adequate cover
Must Watch
This guy just about had enough, which might just have saved him...
Mischa Barton dating Australian model
Showbiz
Actress Mischa Barton is putting her troubled love life behind...
This cardboard remake of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ looks much better than the actual movie
Must Watch
If you love the “Transformers” franchise, all the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932