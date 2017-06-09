Olympian's gym given order

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography Former Olympian's gym slapped with do not occupy order.

A 'do not occupy for assembly order' has been issued against the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics facility in Vernon, owned by former Olympian and national champion Camille Martens. Safety and potential deficiencies have been cited as reasons for the move.

The order was authorized by the North Okanagan Regional District's board of directors during an in camera session earlier this week.

In January, Martens won a reprieve for her gym on 2515 East Vernon Road during a board meeting packed with her supporters.

A regional district press release issued Friday afternoon stated: “A condition identified at the time was the RDNO receiving a report from a professional engineer outlining the necessary alterations to bring the buildings used for gymnastics purposes into compliance with the B.C. building code” and a local bylaw.

“The RDNO has been in regular correspondence with the property owner as to these requirements and the expected timelines. Presently, the applicant has not submitted a formal report meeting these requirements. The applicant has forwarded preliminary correspondence which indicates that while the building is structurally compliant, there are a number of safety deficiencies and potential deficiencies of concern to users of the facility.”

Regional district staff insisted escalated enforcement action was being taken for the protection of the public.

“The RDNO remains committed to working with the property owner to address safety concerns in a timely manner and achieve regulatory compliance,” stated the release.

"With the pace of progress right now, the board felt it was right to issue a 'do not occupy for assembly' order," said David Sewell, NORD's chief administrative officer. "We're hoping to work with the owner on this file."

Martens has run the club since 2009, but a health and safety complaint lodged with the regional district in February 2015 began a bureaucratic battle that she referred to as a “two-year nightmare."

Martens could not be reached for comment.

Sewell said the order has been posted on the property. He confirmed the club could not use the facility at present.