Hwy closed near Westwold

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions between Falkland and Westwold due to a traffic collision.

A Castanet reader called to inform us traffic is being turned around at Falkland.

There's no word on the extent of the incident or how long the highway will be shut down.

The crash occurred about 10 kilometres south of Westwold.

DriveBC says detours are available via Highway 1 or Highway 97A.

More information when it becomes available.

There's a second closure on Highway 97 about 20 kilometres north of Clinton due to a vehicle incident resulting in a fire.

A detour is available via Chasm Road. estimated that portion of the highway will reopen at about 10 p.m.

