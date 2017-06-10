Death confirmed in crash

Photo: Google Maps A serious accident closed Highway 97 in both directions between Westwold and Falkland Friday night.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The crash on Highway 97 just north of Falkland Friday has been confirmed a fatality.

Vernon Fire Rescue responded to the crash, four kilometres north of Falkland just before 5 p.m.

A fuel tanker truck collided with a small station wagon. While the driver of the tanker suffered minor injuries, the lone occupant of the station wagon was killed in the collision.

Cpt. Colin Clarke of the Vernon Fire Rescue said they responded to the scene to use the Jaws of Life on the occupant of the station wagon, but the person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but a witness said one of the vehicles crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic.

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

Highway 97 reopened to traffic in both directions and the crash scene was cleared just before midnight, DriveBC reports.

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.

Highway 97 south of Westwold has been opened now to single-lane, alternating traffic.

DriveBC says delays of about 20 minutes can be expected.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

A crash, which has closed Highway 97 in both directions between Falkland and Westwold may be a fatality.

A witness to the crash says a double tanker truck collided with a "wagon type" car. The witness said one of the two vehicles involved crossed the centre-line into the oncoming lane.

Smoke was apparently billowing immediately after the crash.

Someone inside the vehicle is believed to have died as a result.

Motorists have been rerouted through Chase-Falkland Road.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 p.m.

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions between Falkland and Westwold due to a traffic collision.

A Castanet reader called to inform us traffic is being turned around at Falkland.

There's no word on the extent of the incident or how long the highway will be shut down.

The crash occurred about 10 kilometres south of Westwold.

DriveBC says detours are available via Highway 1 or Highway 97A.

More information when it becomes available.

There's a second closure on Highway 97 about 20 kilometres north of Clinton due to a vehicle incident resulting in a fire.

A detour is available via Chasm Road. estimated that portion of the highway will reopen at about 10 p.m.

