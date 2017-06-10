41299

Vernon  

Crash cleared, hwy open

- | Story: 199126

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

Highway 97 reopened to traffic in both directions and the crash scene was cleared just before midnight, DriveBC reports.

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.

Highway 97 south of Westwold has been opened now to single-lane, alternating traffic.

DriveBC says delays of about 20 minutes can be expected.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

A crash, which has closed Highway 97 in both directions between Falkland and Westwold may be a fatality.

A witness to the crash says a double tanker truck collided with a "wagon type" car. The witness said one of the two vehicles involved crossed the centre-line into the oncoming lane.

Smoke was apparently billowing immediately after the crash.

Someone inside the vehicle is believed to have died as a result.

Motorists have been rerouted through Chase-Falkland Road.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 p.m.

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions between Falkland and Westwold due to a traffic collision.

A Castanet reader called to inform us traffic is being turned around at Falkland.

There's no word on the extent of the incident or how long the highway will be shut down.

The crash occurred about 10 kilometres south of Westwold.

DriveBC says detours are available via Highway 1 or Highway 97A.

More information when it becomes available.

There's a second closure on Highway 97 about 20 kilometres north of Clinton due to a vehicle incident resulting in a fire.

A detour is available via Chasm Road. estimated that portion of the highway will reopen at about 10 p.m.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3085588
4482 Hayes Road
5.88 bedrooms Mark Gidden baths
$3,500,000
more details
40906


Send us your News Tips!


42589


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


40308


Daily Dose – June 10, 2017

Daily Dose
Look carefully at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take the leap through the rest of today’s Dose!
Phil Collins hospitalized after hotel room fall
Music
Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital after falling over and...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017
Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend!
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43013
39499